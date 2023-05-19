x
Crime

Video | Suspect evades arrest by fleeing officers in Downtown Waco

The suspect fled from officers in the downtown area on May 14 around 2 a.m.
Credit: Waco PD
The Waco Police Department released video of a suspect who reportedly fled arrest on May 14, 2023.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department released video on Thursday in hopes someone can help them identify a suspect accused of deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Police were called to the downtown area on Sunday, May 14, around 2 a.m. regarding an aggravated assault, according to Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Video shows a person inside the vehicle backed-up and fled when officers tried to approach him.

Shipley said the video was posted in hopes that someone will be able to identify who the person is or what car was involved.

If you have any information, call Detective James at 254-750-3674 and refer to case 23-6994. 

Watch the video below:

