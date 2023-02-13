Waco Police believe sexual assault suspect has other victims

Police say Norberto Tinoco, 40, was arrested after he reportedly touched a customer inappropriately during a massage at a Waco salon.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department rereleased the mugshot of a sexual assault suspect on Monday, Feb. 13, in hopes other victims will come forward.

When police released his photo the first time, another victim came forward and told authorities they also received inappropriate sexual contact from Tinoco during a massage, Waco PD said.

"This may demonstrate a pattern of behavior and indicates the possibility of other victims who have, up to now, not made reports with the Waco Police Department," Waco PD said. "We want to ensure that any other victims have the opportunity to come forward and receive services from our Victim Services Unit."

If you feel you have been victimized and would like to make a report, please call 254-750-7500.

