Waco Police Chief encourages community to continue improving the crime rate

The department is hosting their second annual 'Community Opportunity Event to enforce positive resources and help prevent future crime.

WACO, Texas — According to reports, crime numbers for both violent and non-violent offenses are down in Waco and police are asking the community for help in keeping this trend going.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian took to social media to share the city's crime statistics.

Victorian says Waco started 2023 by continuing the reduction in homicides. However, since March 26 of this year, the department has investigated six homicide scenes, resulting in seven deaths. Of these six investigations, five cases have been cleared.

"Homicides impact all of us," Victorian said. "The family, the community, and the police. Let's continue to work together and fight against gun violence in our city."

The department is now asking for the public's help in solving the homicide of 40-year-old Jamerson Hawthorn.

"The longer we go without information coming in, the longer we go that it gets harder to solve later," Waco spokesperson Cierra Shipley explained. "We're asking the community for any type of help that they possibly can give us, information wise to come forward."

To help continue seeing low crime numbers in Waco, the Waco Police Department partnered with Texas AHEC, Waco Parks and Recreation and TFNB to put on the second annual 'Community Opportunity Event'.

The goal of the event is to target young adults and kids to highlight positive resources and prevent future crimes.

"We came out with something better than a job fair, something better than just a career day," Waco detective Eric Hawkins explained. "We looked at having just genuine opportunities for young people to learn about the opportunities they have right in front of them."

Trade school officials, healthcare workers and other professionals will be there to also help with bridging the divide between law enforcement and citizens.

The Community Opportunity Event is happening Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.