Waco woman sentenced in scheme using stolen credit cards to buy tires in 4 states

Eboni Simone Arps pleaded guilty in the scheme that involved more than 15 stolen credit cards and 41 merchants.

WACO, Texas — A Waco woman was sentenced to a year in prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to a misprision of a felony in a case involving a Dallas man who used stolen credit cards to buy tires in four states, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

Eboni Simone Arps, 30, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2020 and was ordered to pay a $200 fine in addition to the prison and supervised release sentence, officials said.

The scheme, according to court documents, involved Brandon Decorwyn Alexander, 30, unlawfully acquiring victims’ credit card numbers to rent vehicles and purchase tires starting in Aug. 2017. Over 15 credit cards involving over 41 different merchants were fraudulently used, officials said.

Alexander, along with co-conspirators, would call tire shops in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma and order tires using the stolen credit card information, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He would then pick up the tires using vehicles he rented with the fraudulent credit card information.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Alexander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit identity theft, officials said. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison and ordered to pay $341,520 in restitution for conspiring to commit identity theft, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney General.