Police: Wanted Waco man arrested after pulling gun on officers, no injuries

The man ran towards police with a gun when a US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Officer fired their gun, Waco PD says
WACO, Texas — Waco resident, Ronald Cooper White, 28, was arrested after being involved in a shooting with the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to Waco Police Department.

White was wanted for an aggravated robbery reported to Waco PD in 2021 and was considered armed and dangerous, police say.

On Feb. 14, Waco Police helped in arresting White on the 500 block of Bowden when he resisted and ran, police said.

White ran toward police with a gun when a US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Officer fired their gun, Waco PD says.

White was not injured and was later arrested by officers.

No other information was released.

