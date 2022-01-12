Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen

During the month of December, those with outstanding warrants have been able to pay fees instead of facing arrest.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31.

Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or disorderly conduct are all things that people can take care.

Judge Krishna of the Killeen Municipal Court states, "Several people have taken advantage of the warrant forgiveness program this month. Overall it's been a success and there haven't been any problems, which is good."

Beginning in the new year, Killeen police will start to "round up" anyone who has not paid the amount due.

If you have an outstanding warrant and have not visited the court yet, not to worry, there is still time.

Judge Krishna adds, "There is still one day left for people to take advantage of the program and we hope they will."

An active warrant list of over 4,000 names and amounts due has been provided.

