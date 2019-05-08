Loved ones and members of the community gathered in Dayton to honor those lost in the mass shooting that took place outside a city nightclub early Sunday morning.

Nine people were killed and more than 20 injured after a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District. Police later killed the alleged shooter within a minute of the first shots fired, and officials now say his sister was among those he gunned down.

It is the second mass shooting in 24 hours in the United States: 20 people were killed in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. The suspect in that case is in custody and facing possible federal hate crimes charges.

Besides residents of Dayton, several faith leaders and politicians were in attendance at the vigil, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. and presidential candidate Tim Ryan.

