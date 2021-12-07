Watch: Robber smashes woman’s window and grabs her purse after she just walked out of Houston bank

He was wearing a green and white shirt and driving a dark color Infiniti G35, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance video of a recent robbery to get more leads on the case.

The crime happened June 7 just before 4 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the victim pulled into a bank in the 2300 block of Highway 6 and went inside. Video showed the suspect pull in and back into a parking space in the same lot.

When the woman came back outside and got in her vehicle, the suspect pulled up next to her. The man then allegedly got out and broke the woman’s passenger window, with the victim still inside, and grabbed her purse.

The suspect sped away and has not yet been arrested.

Police are looking for a black male who is nearly 6 feet tall. He was wearing a green and white shirt and driving a dark color Infiniti G35, police said.

