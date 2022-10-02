"We are working together to try to bring swift justice" Law enforcement working to quickly find men who stole 69 guns from local store

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told 6 news they want swift justice.



In the late-night hours of Feb. 3, and Feb. 4, four men were caught on surveillance camera stealing 69 guns from Attwood Ranch and Home in Lacy Lakeview.



"Time is of the essence. That is why we put out the reward notice. If the public can come forward and provide us with information, we always welcome that," said Agent Brian Garner of Austin.



The ATF is rewarding $8,000 for information on the whereabouts of the four suspects in hopes of getting people to talk. Garner said it is dangerous having unregistered guns on the streets.



“Law-abiding citizens do not break into gun stores and steal guns. So, you are already dealing with criminals willing to break into gun stores. We want to try to recover those guns before they are used in any type of crime, robbery or even a homicide,” said Garner.



Not only are ATF agents investigating, but so are Lacy Lakeview Police who put out photos of the four men, including a photo of the vehicle they were driving in.



"Stealing from a federal licensee is a maximum of ten years in prison,” said Garner. “Possession of a stolen firearm is ten years in prison, and of course you got other things that can come into play."



If you recognize the men, call Lacy Lakeview police or ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS