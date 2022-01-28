West restaurant owner caught with child pornography, affidavit says

Detectives became aware of the child pornography after the suspect uploaded the videos to Facebook, which reported it to the authorities, according to an affidavit.

The owner of Hunan Chinese Restaurant in West was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday, charged with promotion of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit, Somnang Heng uploaded two videos and a picture to Facebook in July, 2021. Facebook sent Heng's username to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on July 28 alerting the police, according to the affidavit.

The videos are too graphic to detail but they involve a female between the ages of 10 and 13 and a male between the ages of 3 and 5, according to the affidavit.

"During the video at different times both of the children's faces can be seen," according to the document.

McLennan County Det. Joseph Scaramucci writes in the affidavit that he was able to identify the user as Heng who owns Hunan Chinese Restaurant at 509 W. Oak St. in West.

Records from AT&T confirmed that when the material was uploaded to Heng's Facebook page, the IP address returned to the shared restaurant building, the affidavit states.