Confessed serial killer back in Texas to stand trial for murders of girls in Galveston County

William Reece admits he killed 12-year-old Laura Smithers of Friendswood and 17-year-old Jessica Cain from La Marque.

HOUSTON — A confessed serial killer who admits he killed at least two Houston-area girls back in the 90s is back in Texas to stand trial after he was sentenced to the death penalty in a separate case in Oklahoma.

William Reece, 61, was indicted in Galveston County for the murders of 12-year-old Laura Kate Smither of Friendswood and 17-year-old Jessica Cain of La Marque.

He was also indicted in Brazoria County for the capital murder of 20-year-old Kelli Cox from Denton, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Reece was transferred to the Galveston County Jail Tuesday after being sentenced to death for the murder of a young woman in Oklahoma.

"The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, and both intend to vigorously prosecute Reece and hold him accountable under the law," Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement.

The victims' families have waited more than two decades for justice.

Their daughters disappeared in 1997, a few months after Reece was released from prison in 1996 for kidnapping and raping a University of Oklahoma student.

Detectives say Reece, an Oklahoma native, had moved to Houston and started hunting for victims. He liked pretty girls with long, brown hair.

In his confession, he said his first victim was a 12-year-old in Friendswood girl.

What we know about the victims

Laura Smither

Laura Smither, 12, went for a jog in her Friendswood neighborhood in April of 1997 and never made it home.

Laura's frantic parents and dozens of others joined the search for her.

Laura's disappearance was the lead story on the news that night – and for many nights to come.

The young girl's body was eventually found in Pasadena.

“In 1997, when Laura went missing, we prayed so hard for her to be brought back to our dinner table. That didn’t happen the way we wanted,” Gay Smither said after Reece confessed in 2016. “Our prayers were not answered the way we wanted. But our prayers were answered; Laura was found."

Tiffany Johnston

Back in Oklahoma, Tiffany Johnston, 19, was kidnapped from a car wash in Bethany in July of 1997.

Testimony showed Reece sexually assaulted the young newlywed in a horse trailer and then strangled her. Her partially nude body was found the next day.

More than two decades later, DNA evidence linked Reece to the crime.

He was found guilty of kidnapping and murder last August and an Oklahoma City judge sentenced him to death.

Kelli Cox

Like Tiffany, Kelli Cox was killed in July of 1997 as Reece bounced back and forth between Oklahoma and Texas.

The 20-year-old University of North Texas student disappeared after touring a Denton jail with some classmates. She was last seen at a gas station across the street.

Kelli had a toddler at home so her mother always knew something bad must have happened. She said her daughter would never leave her child.

Jessica Cain

The family of Jessica Cain would wait 19 years for their answers

Jessica was a 17-year-old La Marque high school student who vanished on a steamy night in August of 1997.

Jessica was headed home after attending a theater cast party with friends. She almost made it. Her car was later found abandoned on the side of I-45, not far from Tiki Island. There was no sign of Jessica.

"It wasn't a car wreck, it wasn't an accident. This was something they did to her, something horrific, evil thing that happened," said Danni Previte, a childhood friend.