WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County officials have finally identified the woman who was found dead about 40 years ago wearing only orange socks.

Sheriff Robert Chody made the announcement on Tuesday, stating more details would be released Wednesday morning. He did not reveal the woman's identity.

This comes after officials in January said that they made headway in the case, stating forensic evidence testing on DNA found on the victim's socks revealed two or more male contributors. At that time, the sheriff also said DNA was being processed to separate the contributors and generate possible profiles.

The woman was found dead on Oct. 31, 1979, off of Interstate Highway 35 north of Georgetown.

Even though notorious serial killer Henry Lee Lucas was convicted of her murder in 1984, her name remained a mystery.

