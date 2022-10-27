x
Crime

Williamson County Sheriff's Office seizes 63 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Authorities reportedly found the marijuana during a traffic stop.
Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Office
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff's Department

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office seized 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 25.

According to the department, deputies found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on IH-35 for a traffic violation. While investigating the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the marijuana hidden inside luggage.

A 32-year-old man, who the office says has ties to Austin, Round Rock and Kyle was reportedly taken into custody.

The Sheriff's Office has thanked their interdiction unit for their efforts in keeping drugs out of the community.

