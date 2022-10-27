Williamson County Sheriff's Office seizes 63 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Authorities reportedly found the marijuana during a traffic stop.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office seized 63 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Oct. 25.

According to the department, deputies found the drugs after stopping a vehicle on IH-35 for a traffic violation. While investigating the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the marijuana hidden inside luggage.

A 32-year-old man, who the office says has ties to Austin, Round Rock and Kyle was reportedly taken into custody.