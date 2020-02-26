HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department and Houston Crime Stoppers are looking for a man accused of performing an indecent sexual act with a child.

The suspect, who is wanted for indecency with a child, is identified as 29-year-old Wilman Soto, according to Crime Stoppers.

Soto is accused of performing the crime in January 2016 with a victim who was 10 years old at the time.

Soto is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet-4 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and medium length curly black hair.

He's believed to be driving a red Toyota Corolla.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

