Waco woman faces new charges after hit-and-run victim dies

Tanisha Crawford is facing new charges after the victim Alexander Melendez dies, according to the Waco Police Department.

WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco Police were called to N.16 St. and W. Waco Dr. at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Crawford allegedly left the scene before officers arrived and turned herself in the next day as reported. Waco Police say she posted bond.

Crawford is now been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid Causing Death and Motor Vehicle Striking a Pedestrian in Crosswalk, according to the Waco Police Department.

Crawford was arrested again by the Waco Police Department Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team (CCAST) on Dec. 6.

