WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a woman Tuesday after a hit-and-run that killed a member of the Baylor University Golden Wave Marching Band in October 2016.

Tammy Blankenship Harlen, 50, is charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death. She was booked into McLennan County Jail.

David Grotberg was killed on the 3200 block of Franklin Avenue on Oct. 6, 2016 when he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, police said. Grotberg was on a bike ride with his girlfriend at the time. She was not injured.

Baylor University Golden Wave Band

A moment of silence was held in Grotberg’s honor at the Baylor Football game held the next week. His family was presented with his band uniform framed in his honor. Grotberg came to Baylor from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

