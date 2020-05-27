TEMPLE, Texas — 31-year-old Lateisha Thomas was arrested and charged with a second degree felony for arson, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue report that Thomas "intentionally set multiple fires" at a house on 906 W. Ave. E. in Temple on April 4. The charge against her came at the conclusion of the department's investigation.

Temple Deputy Marshals served the warrant at the Bell County Jail Complex, where Thomas was being held on additional charges unrelated to the arson case. An additional $100,000 was added to her bond.

Anyone with any information regarding fire related crimes is encouraged by Temple Fire and Rescue to call the Fire Marshal's anonymous tip line at 254-298-5955.