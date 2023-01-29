Husband arrrested, charged after wife found dead from apparent gunshot wound, police say

The husband's name will not be released to the public until after arraignment, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is a previous segment on domestic abuse in Central Texas.

Barry resident, Amy Clemons, was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel.

Clemons' body was found on Jan. 28 after officers arrived at a home on the 9300 block of NW 1339 Barry in Navarro County, according to police.

Officers arrested Clemons' husband who has been charged with murder, according to the Navarro County Justice Center.

He is currently in custody at the Navarro County Justice Center, according to a press release. The husband's name will not be released to the public until after arraignment, according to police.