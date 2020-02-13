KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened at the First National Bank located at 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway. Officers received a 911 call about the incident on Wednesday at around 5 p.m., according to the Killeen PD.

Officers were told that a woman walked into the bank and walked up to the teller. She showed a weapon and demanded money, according to the Killeen PD.

The suspect was described as a 25-30-year-old woman who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a blue and red shirt, blue sweatpants, and carried a black handbag, according to the Killeen PD.

Killeen Police asked that if you have information about this Robbery, please contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

