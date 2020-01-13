FORT BEND, Texas — The woman who was caught on camera being allegedly thrown off an SUV in Pecan Grove Thursday has died, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

She has been identified as 45-year-old Tammy Jane Rehagen of Richmond.

The driver of the car, 49-year-old Watts Vaughan, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI. The sheriff's office said his charges will be upgraded to manslaughter.

Surveillance video was released showing Rehagen clinging to the hood of Vaughan's SUV before she was slung off and onto the pavement.

RELATED: Woman thrown off SUV in Fort Bend neighborhood, driver charged

Deputies said it is unclear whether Vaughan was drunk during the incident but said he was at the time of his arrest.

Rehagen, who was reportedly a friend of Vaughan, allegedly asked him for $10. When Vaughan said no, she jumped on the hood of his SUV and he took off. He then intentionally threw her off the SUV, according to deputies.

Vaughan is currently still in jail.

Watts Vaughan is accused of throwing a woman off his SUV

FBCSO

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM