Killeen PD | Woman dies in Monday morning fire

WACO, Texas — Monday morning, a woman was found dead after an apartment fire, according to Killeen police.

Around 1:43 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Lake Road to a building fire.

When firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department arrived they entered one of the apartments which had heavy smoke, Killeen PD stated. That was where officials say they found the women's body.

The woman was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. after paramedics tried to resuscitate, according to police. The woman's name has not been released.