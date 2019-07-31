LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas Rangers and San Antonio police joined Lampasas police in the investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found near an abandoned car Tuesday afternoon.

Police found the car in the Lampasas Business Park on South 183 in Lampasas.

Police said the woman was identified but they were not releasing her name until her family was notified.

Her body was sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

Police did not release details on the condition of her body or possible cause of death.

