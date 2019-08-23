LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested after a woman said he kidnapped her and attempted to rape her behind an Arby's in July.

Charles Roarx was charged with rape, kidnapping and strangulation after a woman said Roarx grabbed her from behind and forced her into a garage after she walked into an Arby's on Preston Highway.

The woman said Roarx punched her and forced her to remove her shirt. She said he then attempted to tie her hands and strangle her when she tried to escape.

She was able to flee after gouging Roarx's eyes. She went to a nearby hospital where photos of her injuries were taken.

