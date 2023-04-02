Woman identified in deadly Temple crash

According to Temple PD, the woman died at the scene of the crash.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple PD has identified the woman who died in Saturday night's crash as 59-year-old Margaret Flood.

According to police, at about 5:15 p.m. officers responded to a two-car crash in the 3100 block of North Third Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Flood dead at the scene, police say.

Police say the driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, through their preliminary investigation, the driver who hit and killed Flood is believed to have been driving drunk.