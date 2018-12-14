WACO — A woman was pulled into a vehicle and held at gunpoint Friday morning until she managed to jump out of the vehicle and run to safety, according Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Swanton said the woman was in the parking lot of the Glenn Oaks Apartments at 5101 Hawthorne Dr. just before 11 a.m. when the father of her child pulled up to her. He said the man got out of the vehicle assaulted her then dragged her into the vehicle by her hair. Swanton said another male was in the vehicle.

Swanton said the woman was held at gunpoint and continued to be assaulted.

The woman managed to jump out of the vehicle and run to the Cefco Food Mart at 616 Lake Air to get help, Swanton said.

A family member took the woman to the hospital with multiple scratches and bruises, according to Swanton.

Swanton said the suspects got away. Their names and descriptions were not provided.

