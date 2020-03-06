A 22-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a sports bar, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 p.m. at the 4th Quarter Sports Grill at 7460 S. Westmoreland Road near Duncanville.

Police said two men began shooting into a crowd outside the door of the bar while Timeria Jones had been waiting outside to enter. She was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

One woman died at a local hospital tonite after shots were fired into a crowd outside of the 4th Quarter Sports grill in the 7400 blk of Westmoreland. @dallasPD #detectives are #investigating. Two other victims suffered non life threatening injuries @wfaa @News8Daybreak #iamup pic.twitter.com/hEGGPyNjFk — tvtomee (@tvtomee) June 3, 2020

Three other people were also injured in the shooting. Their injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and two of them were able to drive themselves to a hospital themselves.

Police said no suspects have been identified and are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.

