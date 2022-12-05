Woman killed in deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

Police say that the driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup before officers arrived.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Killeen on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said that they were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 9:59 p.m., near Ft. Hood Road St. and West Ln.

According to police, they found a woman on scene suffering from serious injuries. Officers said they attempted CPR, but the victim died at the scene.

Police identified the woman as Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright.

The driver reportedly fled the scene in a light-colored pickup truck before police arrived on scene.

No arrests have been made, and no further details have been released.

The Killeen PD is asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, or report online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made through the P3Tips app on IOS and Android.

All information given is anonymous and confidential. A tip that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible could earn up to $1,000.