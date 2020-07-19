Man tells deputies his grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting, now he's charged with her murder

A young girl who lives across the street from where the shooting happened in Tomball was grazed by a bullet that went through her home, deputies said.

TOMBALL, Texas — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he shot and killed his 68-year-old grandmother Sunday in Tomball.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Marcus Hanson.

An 11-year-old girl who lives across the street was injured in this shooting after she was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on scene.

This happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 23400 block of Bettywood Lane.

Initially, deputies reported that this was a drive-by scene and the suspects started shooting at the grandmother's house and killed her while she was sleeping. Officers previously thought the grandson started shooting at the suspect's vehicle and that's when the 11-year-old girl who lives across the street was grazed by a bullet.

However, investigators are now saying that it wasn't a drive-by shooting. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the grandson shot the woman as she slept and staged the scene to make it look like a drive-by.

