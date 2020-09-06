WACO, Texas — A woman was shot and killed last night at the Trendwood Apartments in Waco and a suspect in the case has been arrested, according to Officer Garen Bynam with the Waco Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dallas Circle around 10:30 p.m. Monday night for reports of shots fired. The woman, who has not been named, was found deceased in the bedroom of the apartment.

During the investigation, they were able to locate Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, in a breezeway and he was taken into custody. Wilson was later charged with murder and was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

The investigation into what lead up the shooting is still ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.

