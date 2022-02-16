Police: Woman shoots man after an argument

Copperas Cove PD say they were called around 3:00 a.m. to the 500 block of Hackberry Street for a reported gunshot victim.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — An argument led to a man being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

When they arrived to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound and were told that Makayla Jordan Cirilo was the alleged shooter, per the news release.

The victim was transported to Advent Health Central Texas with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigating police determined the shooting had happened in the 500 block of N Main Street and before the shooting the victim and suspect had an argument.

Officers obtained information about Cirilo’s whereabouts and arrested her at a nearby home.

Cirilo was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and at bond was set at $100,000.