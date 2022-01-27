Woman shot in front of Killeen apartment Monday night, police say

The unidentified woman was later taken to Baylor Scott and White where she was recently released.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was shot outside of a Killeen apartment complex Monday, according to Killeen Police.

On Jan. 25, officers received a call around 9:23 p.m. from the 300 block of W. Dean Avenue about a shooting. When police arrived they found a woman who was injured from a gunshot wound, Killeen PD stated.

Eyewitness say the woman was standing in the parking lot when an SUV stopped in front of the apartment complex and fired multiple shots in her direction and drove off, according to Killeen police.

