Temple woman stabbed early Thursday, driven to hospital by alleged attacker

Following a stabbing, Temple Police Department said they have detained a suspect after he drove the victim to the hospital.
Officers received a call from Baylor Scott and White Health early Thursday around 5:40 a.m. about a stabbing involving a woman with life-threatening injuries. The incident took place in the 400 block of South 7th Street, as stated by Temple PD.
The suspect drove the woman to the hospital after the alleged stabbing, according to police.
When police arrived, Temple PD says the man was found and arrested in the hospital parking lot.
Police have not released the woman and suspect's identity.
If you have any information police urge you to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where you can remain anonymous.