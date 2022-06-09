Temple woman stabbed early Thursday, driven to hospital by alleged attacker

Police say they received a call from Baylor Scott and White Health after the woman was admitted to the hospital for her injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below is a news segment on the rise of domestic violence in Central Texas.

Following a stabbing, Temple Police Department said they have detained a suspect after he drove the victim to the hospital.

Officers received a call from Baylor Scott and White Health early Thursday around 5:40 a.m. about a stabbing involving a woman with life-threatening injuries. The incident took place in the 400 block of South 7th Street, as stated by Temple PD.

The suspect drove the woman to the hospital after the alleged stabbing, according to police.

When police arrived, Temple PD says the man was found and arrested in the hospital parking lot.

Police have not released the woman and suspect's identity.