LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas —

A 911 call to the Lampasas County Police Department Thursday at 4:38 p.m. said a woman was shot in the face at the RV Park at 1907 South US Highway 281 in the City of Lampasas.

The caller heard what she thought was gunshots when her neighbor came out of an RV yelling to call 911, according to the Lampasas PD.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was found in a trailer suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Officers also found the suspect, John Carl Phillips, 43, in the same trailer.

The investigation indicated that Phillips had shot the victim, who was taken to Lampasas airport to be flown to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Temple.

Officers arrested Phillips and took him to Lampasas County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with family violence, a first-degree felony.

