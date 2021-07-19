Woodway Public Safety Department asking help in identifying vehicle burglary suspect

The department said it received several burglary reports over the weekend, with one suspect caught on camera.

WOODWAY, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department is reminding area residents to remove valuables and lock their vehicles as they have received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries.

The public safety department said the reports came in over the weekend, with surveillance footage catching one of the suspects. According to the department, the suspect vehicle is a dark colored crew cab truck.

The department also said it would increase patrols in the area. Residents are asked to report any suspicious vehicles or people.

"We are asking everyone to double check your vehicles at night to make sure they are locked and all valuables (especially firearms) have been removed," the department said in a post on Facebook.