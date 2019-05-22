MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man wrecked his truck in McLennan County after he drove for miles without tires while trying to get away from police, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

This all came after a deputy tried to pull the man over for expired registration.

"The guy was driving for miles and miles on nothing but the rims," McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "To take an expired registration charge and turn it into a felony evasion and multiple charges is beyond stupidity."

A McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a truck around 2 a.m. in the China Spring area.

The driver, Joseph Dale Dulock, refused to stop and was chased into Bosque County, traveling west on Highway 56 toward Whitney, McNamara said. Dulock drove on gravel roads and several agencies, including Bosque County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, chased him.

Joseph Dulock faces charges after leading officers on a chase on May 21, 2019, that started after a McLennan County deputy noticed his expired registration The chase ended with Dulock wrecking his truck blowing out all of his tires.

Texas DPS

He circled back and went east on Highway 56 toward Valley Mills. As he drove back, officers set up spike strips, which blew out all four tires of Dulock's truck, according to McNamara.

Despite the blown out tires, he drove into Waco on Highway 185, and at some point wrecked. He was arrested without incident.

McNamara said there were no arrest warrants out for Dulock before the chase started.

