Year-long human trafficking investigation nabs eight in Coryell County

GATESVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from January 2020
Eight people were arrested in a human trafficking investigation led by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects are facing multiple charges ranging from continuous human trafficking of a person to possession of a controlled substance.
The investigation, named Operation Fallen Angel, was carried out by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office Undercover Narcotic's Interdiction Team (U.N.I.T.) and found several women had been drugged and taken to other Texas cities to be prostituted while under the influence of drugs.
The Texas Attorney Generals Office Human Trafficking Division, Copperas Cove Police Department SWAT Team and the Gatesville Police Department all took part in the investigation.
6 News has decided not to identify those arrested while the investigation continues.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the case or if you suspect human trafficking happening, to contact the Coryell County Sheriff's Office or the Texas State Attorney Generals Office Human Trafficking Division.