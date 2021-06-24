Year-long human trafficking investigation nabs eight in Coryell County

The investigation, dubbed Operation Fallen Angel, found the suspects were drugging and trafficking women across Texas.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from January 2020

Eight people were arrested in a human trafficking investigation led by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are facing multiple charges ranging from continuous human trafficking of a person to possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation, named Operation Fallen Angel, was carried out by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office Undercover Narcotic's Interdiction Team (U.N.I.T.) and found several women had been drugged and taken to other Texas cities to be prostituted while under the influence of drugs.

The Texas Attorney Generals Office Human Trafficking Division, Copperas Cove Police Department SWAT Team and the Gatesville Police Department all took part in the investigation.

6 News has decided not to identify those arrested while the investigation continues.