Man arrested, charged in manslaughter in fatal crash

Rafe William Kalama, 19, was arrested and charged on Sept. 2 with Manslaughter for a fatal crash in July.

James May, 46, was killed on July 30 after Kalama crashed into his left passenger side near the Loop 340 WB Access Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road.

Kamala stayed on the scene, as stated by police. May died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash.

Kamala is currently booked in McLennan County Jail with no bond listed, according to McLennan County records.