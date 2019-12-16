DALLAS — *EDITORIAL NOTE - The above video is from March when Prop B was ruled unconstitutional by a judge.*

The Dallas Fire Fighters Association is extending applications to firefighters with the Houston Fire Department after Mayor Sylvester Turner was re-elected for another term on Saturday.

This comes on the heels of the controversial Proposition B that was approved by voters in November 2018 to give Houston firefighters a 29 percent raise, but after several months of back and forth between Mayor Turner, the Houston Firefighters Union and the Houston Police Department, a judge ruled the proposition unconstitutional.

"Now that Houston has re-elected a terrible anti-firefighter Mayor all of the @FirefightersHOU are welcome to come to Dallas and join our ranks. Starting pay is $61,367 (more with a degree and FF certs)," DFFA posted in a tweet Monday.

DFFA said they typically hire between 60 to 100 firefighters per year based on attrition, and experienced firefighters are more than welcome to apply.

The Houston Fire Department has the third-largest firefighting force in the country, but by the numbers, their pay is not. First year firefighters with HFD make roughly $42,000. DFD pays beginners $60,000.

Mayor Turner repeatedly called Prop B a "very bad financial policy for the city." He said the proposition did not come with a funding source and with the city under a revenue cap, hundreds of firefighters and city employees would have been laid off or demoted.

Mayor Turner said firefighters deserve a pay raise that the city can afford, and the city will negotiate.

