MARLIN, Texas — One of the most destructive hail storms residents have ever seen in recent history went through the city of Marlin on Wednesday, destroying cars and shattering thousands of windows.

"I stood in my front door and watched the hail and the rain destroy my car," said Benne Payne. "It's horrible. Some places look like little lakes."

The powerful storm flooded streets and left behind broken power poles while uprooting many trees throughout the area.

Many residents were left devastated.

"I was at First National Bank," said Evan Randazzo." I come outside and I see the roof, the hood and the mirrors are shattered on my truck. I've never seen anything like this my whole life living in Marlin."

Karla Randazzo has lived in Marlin since she was child. Her house has a tin roof and it was the loudest she has ever heard.

"I was terrified," said Karla Randazzo. "You could hear it hitting the roof, the cars and all of the leaves were coming down in bunches. It was bad."

As residents try to pick up the pieces left by this powerful hail storm, they are thankful that the worst is over.

"This was a mess," said Evan Randazzo. "I've never seen anything this bad before."

