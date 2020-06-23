DC protesters march to mayor's office to address issues following attempt to remove Andrew Jackson statue

Some demonstrators remained in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza in the morning after the incident Monday.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of demonstrators are set to march from Lafayette Square Park to the John Wilson Building on Tuesday to confront D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. They're expected to address concerns following weeks of protests and recent attempts of removing confederate statues in the city.

Several protesters gathered in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza early Tuesday after a face-to-face with police during an attempt to remove the Andrew Jackson statue from in front of the White House on Monday night.

The few protesters that remained in the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza overnight and into the morning marked the area as an autonomous zone.

WUSA9's Matt Gregory said early Tuesday that he was chased out of "The Black House" autonomous zone by three protesters. He said five protestors told him they didn't want cameras there. DPW crews were also in the area trying to clear the road.

On Monday night, a large crowd of protesters broke into the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue and tried to topple the bronze statue using ropes. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and pushed the crowd out of Lafayette Park to Black Lives Matter Plaza using pepper spray.

Following the intense encounter with police, President Donald Trump tweeted that multiple people were arrested. He also tweeted that he has authorized officers to arrest anyone who destroys or vandalizes any monument.