MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas —

A man was gunned down by two people in a vehicle on the 3500 block of Mazanec Road north of Texas State Technical College and southeast of Em Mott Monday.

The victim was 40-years-old and was shot several times. He died at the scene in front of his juvenile son.

Police say the victim knew the gunman, who is now in custody.

