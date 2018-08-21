It's going to be another hot day outside so how about spending it indoors? Check out some of the newest movies on disc and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest.

New Movies on Dis and Digital:

Deadpool 2 - Fox, Rated R and Unrated

Show Dogs - Universal, Rated G

Action Point - Paramount, Rated R

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness - Universal, Rated PG

First Reformed - Lionsgate, Rated R

Black Water - Lionsgate, Rated R

Bleeding Steel - Lionsgate, Rated R

New TV Box Sets:

Ash vs Evil Dead (Season 3) - Lionsgate

The Walking Dead (Season 8) - Anchor Bay

New to Netflix Streaming:

Disenchantment (Season 1) - TV-14

To All the Boys I've Loved Before - TV-14

New Exclusives on Demand:

Down a Dark Hall - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13

Running for Grace - Blue Fox, Not Rated

Breaking & Exiting - Freestyle, Not Rated

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich - RLJE, Not Rated

New to Own Digitally:

Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Adrift - Universal, Rated PG-13

Hereditary - Lionsgate, Rated R

Won't You Be My Neighbor - Universal, Rated PG-13

