It's going to be another hot day outside so how about spending it indoors? Check out some of the newest movies on disc and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest.
New Movies on Dis and Digital:
- Deadpool 2 - Fox, Rated R and Unrated
- Show Dogs - Universal, Rated G
- Action Point - Paramount, Rated R
- God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness - Universal, Rated PG
- First Reformed - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Black Water - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Bleeding Steel - Lionsgate, Rated R
New TV Box Sets:
- Ash vs Evil Dead (Season 3) - Lionsgate
- The Walking Dead (Season 8) - Anchor Bay
New to Netflix Streaming:
- Disenchantment (Season 1) - TV-14
- To All the Boys I've Loved Before - TV-14
New Exclusives on Demand:
- Down a Dark Hall - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13
- Running for Grace - Blue Fox, Not Rated
- Breaking & Exiting - Freestyle, Not Rated
- Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich - RLJE, Not Rated
New to Own Digitally:
- Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13
- Adrift - Universal, Rated PG-13
- Hereditary - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Won't You Be My Neighbor - Universal, Rated PG-13
