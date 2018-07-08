MoviePass may be making changes but one thing that won't change is us brining you the newest releases on disc and digital today. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest with Director's Chair.

New Movies on Disc and Digital:

Life of the Party - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Breaking In - Universal, Unrated

Revenge - Universal, Rated R

On Chesil Beach - Universal, Rated R

Aarovark - Universal, Rated R

Measure of a Man - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13

The Keeping Hours - Universal, Rated PG-13

Marrowbone - Magnolia, Rated R

Pyewacket - Shout Factory, Not Rated

Wildling - Shout Factory, Not Rated

The Death of Superman - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Older Movies New to Blu-Ray:

The Changeling - Severin Films, Rated R

The Day After - King Lorber, Not Rated

Mac and Me - Shout Factory, Rated PG

Movies in 4k Ultra:

Predator - Fox, Rated R

New to Netflix Streaming:

Like a Father - TV-MA

New to Own Digitally:

Deadpool 2 - Fox, Rated R

Show Dogs - Universal, Rated PG

