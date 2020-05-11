Texas polls closed with high turnout, but what does that mean?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texas counties have voter turnout of more than 75%.
After the polls closed Tuesday, Texas quickly started showing the difference between rural and city folks.
Many rural areas, like Midland County, strongly voted Republican. Meanwhile, the big Texas cities favored Democrats.
It’s not all easily divided.
Counties like Jefferson and Nueces showed narrow margins in 2016, leaning Democrat. This year, narrow again, flipped to Republican.
“For a long time, investing in Texas politically was just like fool's gold that looked really good and shiny, but it didn't actually have any value. That's changing … You're seeing actual tangible money come to Texas from all kinds of organizations, hasn't been for the presidential campaigns, but it definitely has been from other groups who've wanted to invest in Texas and see that it's very close to flipping in various seats,” Dr. Brandon Rottinghaus, Ph.D., a University of Houston professor said.
The election isn’t over yet.
The canvassing of votes will run until mid-November.