WACO — Democratic Candidate for Senate Beto O'Rourke is making the rounds across Texas. On Wednesday, he held a Town Hall in Waco to introduce himself and hear from local voters.

"We are showing up everywhere. I have been to every one of the 254 counties of Texas," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke covered a wide array of issues including immigration, the Russia investigation and campaigns accepting PAC money. He said he was not satisfied with how Congress has dealt with big issues.

"The big question to me when I hear that Congress has a nine percent approval rating is, 'Who are the nine percent?'," O'Rourke said.

He will continue his campaigning in Central Texas on Thursday in Temple.

