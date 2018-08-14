JEFFERSON COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot by his stepfather in what was described as an accidental shooting Monday night.

The boy and his stepfather had been watching the Perseid meteor shower from a remote area in Nome near Highway 90 and Highway 326 when the shooting happened according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff''s Office.

While the two were walking back to their vehicle the stepfather told deputies that he heard something, which he though might be a animal, running up behind him according to the release.

The stepfather, who was carrying a pistol, pulled it and fired and immediately realized he had shot his stepson the release said.

Deputies met the man and his stepson, who was shot in the right forearm, at a convenience store on Highway 90 in China the release said.

A deputy placed a trauma bandage on the boy, who was bleeding heavily, and when they called for EMS they were informed that the nearest ambulance was in Rose City.

The deputies then requested permission to transport the boy to the hospital in their patrol car because they felt the delay in an ambulance arriving could put the boy in further jeopardy according to the release.

After the boy was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in the deputy's patrol car he was later transferred to Texas Children's Medical Center in Houston the release said.

The shooting is also being investigated by child protective services.

