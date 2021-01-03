Do you know him? | Killeen police search for bar shooting suspect

Officials say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department needs help identifying a suspect connected to a shooting at a local bar that left one man hospitalized.

Officials responded to a call on Sunday at The Spot Bar & Restaurant on South Fort Hood Road.

Once police arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Life-saving measure were performed before he was taken to the hospital, according to the department.

Officials say that investigators have determined so far that the man was shot near the rear patio area by a man captured on surveillance video, seen below.

If you have any information, officials say you can anonymously contact the Bell Co. Crime Stoppers online or by phone: (254) 526-TIPS (8477).