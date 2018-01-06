The debate rages -- is it donut or doughnut? Spelling will take a backseat to savings this Friday for National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles.

Shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, the day of the pastry was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

"The doughnut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year," said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, Salvation Army secretary for national community relations and development in a statement.

The doughy deals

Participation and offers can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available June 1 while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Burger King: The fast-food chain is cutting a hole in its Whopper sandwich to create the “first flame-grilled donut” at five select restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Salt Lake City. The Whopper Donut only available Friday comes with a “free” mini slider, which is the donut hole of the burger.

Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

Edible Arrangements: The chain has launched new Edible Donuts made with granny smith apples, chocolate and a variety of toppings. On Friday, get a free doughnut and from June 2-6 any size or combo is buy-one-get-one free.

Fresco y Más: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday. Plus through 11 p.m. ET Friday, say why you love doughnuts on the store's Facebook page for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Krispy Kreme: No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: While not a National Doughnut Day deal, June 1 is the chain's 41st birthday and it's offering Potbelly Perks members a BOGO deal on sandwiches. To join, sign up at www.potbelly.com/perks or download the Android or iPhone app.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get one free glazed do-nut Friday from 5 a.m. to noon for what the Texas-based chain is calling “National Do-Nut Day.”

