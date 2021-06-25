Downtown Waco gets colorful with new pedestrian plaza

Seventh street from Austin Avenue to Franklin Avenue is closed to traffic to serve as pedestrian-only zone.

WACO, Texas — Downtown Waco just got a little more colorful. An unveiling ceremony for the new pedestrian plaza took place on Friday.

The pedestrian plaza is part of the Summer of Downtown Project.

Duece Moore works at the Cameron Trading Company, which is the building right next to the brand-new pedestrian plaza. When he saw what the alley next to his job turned into, he was amazed.

"I didn't know it was happening,” said Moore. “Whenever I came here the other day, I saw them re-doing the roads. There was paint on the ground and this art on the wall from the chalk walk we had. It was just so pretty and really exciting."

Because the plaza is part of Summer of Downtown Project, 7th street from Austin Avenue to Franklin Avenue is closed to traffic to serve as its pedestrian-only zone.

"Waco deserves to kind of take that next level step with their downtown and that's what this stuff is," said Wendy Gragg of City Center Waco.



The projects also includes adding more free public parking.

"I think it is really beautiful and it is going to bring a lot of attraction and beautiful moments to Waco,” said Moore. “Maybe even some food trucks. I think it's a cute little attraction for good times with friends and family and people down here.

