THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two people are dead after a workplace shooting followed by a fiery crash in The Woodlands, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Buckthorne Place. There is a Chase Bank and several restaurants nearby.

The two scenes are four minutes apart. The crash scene is at Grogans Mill and Sawmill roads.

As Air 11 flew over the scene, you could see a charred vehicle broken into pieces.

It is not clear yet how the crash is related to the shooting.

Deputies said to avoid the area while the investigation continues.